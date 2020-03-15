Jessica Alba and Mini-Me Daughter Haven's TikTok Dance Video Will Make You Smile

More than 16 years after the release of Honey, Jessica Alba's still got those dance skills, and so does her daughter.

The 38-year-old actress and Honest Company co-founder posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a TikTok video of her and 8-year-old Haven Warren, her and husband Cash Warren's middle child, showcasing their moves to Trey Traylor and brother Armon Warren's 2014 Vine coverof the late Mac Miller's 2011 song "Knock Knock."

"Just over here doing @tiktok while staying inside -Havie was creative director on this one," Alba wrote.

In February, the actress had posted a TikTok video of her and her daughter dancing to Zay-Toven's "$$MG," which remixes Beethoven's "Für Elise."

Like hundreds of millions of people, Alba and her loved ones are likely self-isolating at home in a bid to minimize the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.