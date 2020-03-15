Reba McEntire Mourns the Death of Her Mother Jacqueline

Reba McEntire is mourning the death of her mother Jacqueline McEntire, who died on Saturday.

The actress took to social media to announce the loss of her mom. She was 93.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home with Him," McEntire wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her mother and a family portrait.

"She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends," the country star continued.

Her father, Clark McEntire, died in 2014. He was 86.

In addition to Reba, Jacqueline is also survived by her children Alice, Pake and Susie.

"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us," Reba continued on Instagram. "We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."