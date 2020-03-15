Supergirl's Nicole Maines Talks Tackling Violence Against Trans People

Supergirl is getting serious tonight.

While half of the episode "Reality Bytes" is dedicated to crimes committed in a virtual world, the other half is grounded in the real-life issue of violence against trans people—an issue important to both Nia Nal and the actress and activist who plays her, Nicole Maines.

Nia, also known as Dreamer, is TV's first trans superhero, and in tonight's episode, she comes up against a man who thinks the world doesn't need a superhero like her, and it causes her to spring into action in a way we haven't seen her do before. As Maines told us, it's a whole new side of the character.

Showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told Maines about the episode early in the season.

"Something happens to Nia's roommate, and she sets out for revenge," Maines said of the original pitch. "It's an episode to show Dreamer as a guardian for the trans community."

We're about to see Dreamer "dipping her toes into the vigilante waters."