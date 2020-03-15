Courteney Cox Dances in TikTok Video While Social Distancing and Matthew Perry Is Confused

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 11:03 AM
When in doubt, TikTok it out.
It's no secret that Courteney Cox has been brushing up on her TikTok skills with the help of her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette. But while the mother-daughter-duo have previously recorded some iconic TikTok's together, the 55-year-old actress is going solo.
For her latest video, the actress took to Instagram to show off her dance skills. She captioned her video, set to Lil Jackie's "Slidegang!," "Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarantine."
But not everyone "got" her latest TikTok video. In the comments, her former Friends co-star Matthew Perry seemed a little confused by the whole thing.
He commented, "Hi honey, what the hell just happened?"
Maybe Cox can teach Perry a thing or two next time they're on set together.
In case you missed it, a Friends reunion is happening after all. The whole gang has signed on to participate in a reunion special for HBO Max and will be available at launch time of the streaming service in May 2020.
Watch the TikTok video below:
While Perry was confused by Cox's dance moves, Allison Janney was here for it. She commented, "You are everything."
Selma Blair also commented, "I am seriously jealous. Of your moves."
