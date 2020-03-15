7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

7th Heaven alum Lorenzo Brino was killed in a car accident in Southern California last week, police said on Sunday. He was 21.

Lorenzo lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry and hit a utility pole while driving in the city of Yucaipa, where he lived, just after 3 a.m. last Monday, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were in the car, according to TMZ, which first carried the report. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Lorenzo is survived by his parents, Tony Brino and Shawna Brino, brother Antonio Brino and his quadruplet siblings—brothers Zachary Brino and Nikolas Brino and sister Myrinda "Mimi" Brino. The foursome played infant twins Sam and David Camden on the WB series in the '90s and '00s.

His sister shared a touching tribute to him on her Instagram page earlier this week, including several family photos.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" she wrote. "Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had."