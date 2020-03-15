Brittany Snow Marries Tyler Stanaland in Intimate California Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 8:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's aca-wedding time!

Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow married longtime beau Tyler Stanaland in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California on Saturday, The Knot reported, citing their rep. About 120 guests attended the event and the bride's dog, Billie, also walked down the aisle, Us Weekly said.

The two began dating in 2018 and got engaged in early 2019. Stanaland, a 30-year-old realtor, proposed to Snow, who just turned 34, with a round brilliant diamond ring.

"I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she wrote on social media at the time. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt."

Stanaland told The Knot that Snow used to be his "unattainable crush," adding, "As a man, I used to watch ‘Pitch Perfect' with friends and, 'Brittany Snow...One day.' But never thinking it would ever happen."

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

"But I saw his Instagram and knew of him," Snow told the outlet. "And was like, 'That is the best looking man ever.' I always knew of him and was like, I'll never meet him. My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my 'dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,' but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited."

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Tyler Stanaland, Brittany Snow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Naturally, Stanaland then slid into her DMs, sending her a message "with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke."

Last month, the actress celebrated at a bachelorette party with friends, including Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit. The bash was held in Palm Springs."

Snow and Stanaland also recently shared their wedding registry on The Knot.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Reba McEntire, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Reba McEntire Mourns the Death of Her Mother Jacqueline

Supergirl

Supergirl's Nicole Maines Talks Tackling Violence Against Trans People

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz "Staying Apart" as They Await Coronavirus Test Results

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox Dances in TikTok Video While Social Distancing and Matthew Perry Is Confused

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom Says He Abstained From Sex for 6 Months Before Meeting Katy Perry

Michelle Obama's Message to Young Girl Who Called Herself Ugly

Lorenzo Brino

7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

TAGS/ Brittany Snow , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.