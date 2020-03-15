Brittany Snow Marries Tyler Stanaland in Intimate California Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 8:37 AM
It's aca-wedding time!
Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow married longtime beau Tyler Stanaland in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California on Saturday, The Knot reported, citing their rep. About 120 guests attended the event and the bride's dog, Billie, also walked down the aisle, Us Weekly said.
The two began dating in 2018 and got engaged in early 2019. Stanaland, a 30-year-old realtor, proposed to Snow, who just turned 34, with a round brilliant diamond ring.
"I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she wrote on social media at the time. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt."
Stanaland told The Knot that Snow used to be his "unattainable crush," adding, "As a man, I used to watch ‘Pitch Perfect' with friends and, 'Brittany Snow...One day.' But never thinking it would ever happen."
"But I saw his Instagram and knew of him," Snow told the outlet. "And was like, 'That is the best looking man ever.' I always knew of him and was like, I'll never meet him. My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my 'dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,' but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Naturally, Stanaland then slid into her DMs, sending her a message "with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke."
Last month, the actress celebrated at a bachelorette party with friends, including Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit. The bash was held in Palm Springs."
Snow and Stanaland also recently shared their wedding registry on The Knot.
