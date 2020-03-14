Eva Amurri and Ex Kyle Martino Share First Photos of Baby No. 3

Meet Eva Amurri and ex Kyle Martino's newest arrival.

The two welcomed their third child, son Mateo Antoni Martino, on Friday, at home four months after the actress and daughter of Susan Sarandon revealed that she and her husband had separated after eight years of marriage. On Saturday, Amurri, 34, and Martino, 39, shared the first photos of their newborn baby boy.

"Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home- birth was bright, fast & beautiful, and we are all SO in love. Mateo Antoni Martino 3.13.20, 7lbs 11oz, 21inches #HappilyEvaAfter #MateoAntoni #BirthDay #HomeBirthMama," she wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a pic of the child snuggling on her as she sits on a couch besides Martino and the couple's daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 3, inside their Connecticut home.

Martino shared similar photos, as well as pics of Mateo sleeping on a sheet and doing skin-to-skin with his dad.

"Our family has grown!!" Martino wrote. "It's with full hearts we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world. Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world. #ModernMartinoFamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The former couple also posted photos of themselves and their eldest two kids celebrating Mateo's birth with a cake.

Amurri had written on her blog earlier this month that her ex would not be in the room when she gave birth.

"Birth is so emotional, and so I knew early on that having Kyle there wasn't going to feel right to me," she wrote. "Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren't a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a Home Birth) it's so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support."

 

