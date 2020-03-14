Watch Chicago West Sing Her Baby Brother Psalm a Rainy Day Song

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Mar. 14, 2020

It's official: Chicago West is the cutest and sweetest big sister.

Kim Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter isn't letting a little rain stop her or her younger brother, 10-month-old Psalm West, from having fun.

On Saturday morning, Kim took to social media to share an adorable video of Chicago singing a special song to her baby brother, "Rain, rain go away, come again another day, Little Psalmy wants to play, rain, rain, go away." 

In the video, an enamored Psalm looks up at his big sister while she's singing him his very own song. The mother of four also captioned the video, "Rain Rain Go Away Little Psalmy Wants To Play."

It's safe to say that after about a week of consistent and heavy rain in the Los Angeles area, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's children have grown tired of possibly only being allowed to play indoors. So, in times like these, Chicago has turned to song to express how she and her baby brother might be feeling.

But according to Kim's Instagram Stories, it looks like her kids are still having a blast playing indoors and staying cozy.

On Friday night, she shared another one of North's creations.

"North and her houses," Kim began one of the videos. "She made a quarantine section for Kim and Kanye."

Inside the "quarantine" section were two dolls resembling Kim and husband Kanye West, small blankets and a bottle of hand sanitizer. 

Most recently, Kim had shared a video of her four children Chicago, Psalm, Saint West and North West playing in their "morning fort trains."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

