Meet the One-Eared Golden Retriever Puppy That's Sure to Make You Smile

It's been an overwhelming past week to say the least, as the world continues to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and as health officials are urging people to practice social distancing. So, we'll take all the uplifting and positive stories we can get.

If you're looking for some adorable content to fill up your timeline, then be sure to follow the cutest pup, Rae (@goldenunicornrae) on Instagram.

The golden retriever's bio reads, "I'm a one-eared golden retriever! Accidental injury at birth left me with only my right ear. As I grew, it migrated to the top of my head." And that's why she's referred to as a "unicorn" puppy, because her one ear now sticks out the top of her head like a unicorn horn.

Brianna Vorhees, owner of Rae, spoke to E! News about what it feels like to know that her golden pup is putting so many smiles on the faces of nearly millions of people on the Internet.