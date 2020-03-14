The Bachelor's Peter Weber Sings Kygo's "Happy Now" After Madison Prewett Breakup

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 14, 2020 10:37 AM
After a drama-filled breakup...following a previous split, The Bachelor star Peter Weber is turning his frown upside down with some tunage.
During the two-part finale of season 24 of the ABC dating series early this week, "Pilot Pete" got engaged to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. Their engagement lasted a month. He then reunited with runner-up Madison Prewett, to the disappointment of his mom, Barb Weber. On Thursday, Peter and Madison announced that they had decided to go their separate ways.
On Friday night, Peter posted on his Instagram Story a video of him singing along to Kygo's 2018 song "Happy Now," while hanging out with a group of friends, including a Bachelor producer.
Lyrics include, "You and me, it was good, but it wasn't right / And it'll be hard, but I know I will make it out / Step by step, I'll move on and get on with life / So I let go, and I hope you'll be happy now."
"Kygo coming through with the feels," the 28-year-old wrote.
Instagram / Peter Weber
Meanwhile, Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca broke her silence to respond to recent rumors she and Peter got romantically involved.
She said on Instagram, "Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight."
ABC/John Fleenor
The Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison had also recently denied the rumors.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?