Coco Shares New Pic of Herself Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Amid this scary time of a global, deadly coronavirus epidemicCoco and her and Ice-T's 4-year-old daughter Chanel are getting plenty of comforting mommy and me time.

The 40-year-old glamour model posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo herself breastfeeding the child.

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!" she wrote. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject .. I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old.. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it!"

"At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isn't eating real food..." she continued. "Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected #breastfeedingforcomfort."

Coco has occasionally posted pics of her breastfeeding Chanel, her only child. They have always been met with mixed reactions.

 

"It's more for comfort.." Coco wrote on Chanel's Instagram page last week. "I produce less [breast milk] of course but she just needs it to fall asleep or needs mommy love during the day."

