Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Makes Her a "Yummy" Drink "for When You're Sick"

Nurse Reign Disick to the rescue!

Kourtney Kardashian was resting in bed and her 5-year-old son, the youngest of her three children, whipped up a wellness drink for her. A for effort, young man! Kourtney documented the adorable exchange on her Instagram Story on Friday.

"I made this for my mom...what makes her not sick anymore and it's for when you're sick," says Reign, holding a cup full of liquid as he approaches his mom, who is laying in bed.

"What's inside?" Kourtney asks.

"Um, I don't know 'cause I just forgot," Reign replies.

"Well, what did you put in there?" Kourtney asks.

Reign informs her that the drink contains "all yummy stuff that' you'll like."

"Thank you my love bug," Kourtney says. "Wait why does this smell like soap?"

"I don't know. Just drink it," Reign says.

"It smells like a lot of chemicals. This is definitely soap," Kourtney says.

"I'm kidding mom. It was soap and glitter and shower water," Reign says.