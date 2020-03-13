The Bachelor Producer Julie LaPlaca Finally Responds to Peter Weber Romance Rumors

Another longstanding Bachelor rumor has officially been debunked.

Julie LaPlaca, the producer who some fans surmised had struck up a romance with Peter Weber, took to Instagram on Friday with her side of the story.

"Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight," Julie captioned a photo from their New Year's Eve festivities, which first sparked the speculation. "But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold."

Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison also recently denied the rumors, telling David Spade on his late-night show, "We can categorically say that's a big no."

"Julie is the producer. Nothing there," he remarked.