NYX Cosmetics Is Turning 21! Celebrate With Deals on Their Bestsellers

by Carly Milne | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 4:30 AM
Have you heard? Beloved makeup brand NYX Cosmetics just turned 21 years old!
They have a lot to celebrate. For example, did you know that they sell one Butter Gloss every 15 seconds, which means they've sold over 10 million of them since it launched in 2013? Or that their Matte Setting Spray is the best-selling setting spray in the U.S.? And they've been a cruelty-free brand ever since they came on to the scene back in 1999? It's true!
Better yet, NYX wants us to celebrate with them! Until March 16, you can get a free mini Butter Gloss in Crème Brulee when you buy a best seller. Then, from March 17 to 22, when you spend $30, you get 20% off. Spend $45, and you'll get 25% off. Spend $60, and you'll get 30% off plus a free Love You So Mochi palette!
Start off your shopping cart with some of our favorite NYX items below!
The Jumbo Eye Pencil is legendary, particularly in the shade Milk for working as a fab eyeshadow base that makes colors stand out, and last all day long. But you can grab it in any one of 14 shades and use it as eyeliner, eyeshadow, or even a highlighter.
With six colorways to choose from and 16 shades to create amazing eye looks, the Ultimate Shadow Palette is a great alternative to those giant palettes that take up too much valuable real estate on your makeup table. And the formula is out of this world. We're partial to the Brights, because OMG, those colors! But pretty much any option you choose, from Warm Neutrals to Phoenix, will give you poppin' eye looks.
A tale of two makeup setting sprays, one matte and one dewy. But the common theme between both? They'll anchor your makeup for the whole day with a breathable, lightweight finish no matter which one you choose.
For pinpoint precision whether you want to do a classic cat's eye or go for a more dramatic wing, this liquid liner has reached Holy Grail status within the makeup community. It's intensely pigmented with a felt brush tip, and it's waterproof, so you know it'll last.
Buttery soft (hence the name) and silky smooth, this gloss gives you sheer to medium coverage that's never sticky. Plus, it stays put, won't feather, and even works well layered over your favorite lipsticks. Grab it in one (or more!) of 26 shades.
With 13 colors to choose from and precise application, this highly-pigmented liner is long-lasting and never needs sharpening. And its creamy formula is great for creating the ultimate smoky eye.
This liquid lipstick is another Holy Grail item, with 24 rich nude shades to create a Your Lips But Better look. It's weightless and creamy, delivered in what NYX calls a "plush matte" formulation (translation: you won't get the dreaded "butthole lips" you get from wearing drier formulas). Plus, ingredients like vitamin E will keep your lips nourished.
While you're in a beauty mood, take a look at the best waterproof mascaras and awesome lip products!
