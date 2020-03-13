Eva Amurri and Ex-Husband Kyle Martino Welcome Baby No. 3

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino's modern family just welcomed a new addition!

The lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon announced the birth of her and her estranged husband's third child together via newsletter, People reports. The former couple named their newborn son Mateo Antoni Martino.

"Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino," she wrote. "He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long. Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!"

Just two months after revealing her pregnancy in Sep. 2019, Eva announced their decision to separate.