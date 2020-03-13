Broadway's Laura Benanti Asks Kids to Share School Performances After Coronavirus Cancellations

Attention any and all theatre kids: Broadway star Laura Benanti wants to hear you sing!

With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing school districts to cancel class, many students find themselves unable to rehearse for plays, musicals and other productions.

In fact, many of the biggest shows on and off Broadway have been cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus.

But for those looking for some feel good content—and some amazing talent to meet and share—Laura is here to help.

"Well this is all insane. Very few people are at work. Most of my stuff is getting cancelled because I'm in the business of being around a lot of people as most of us are and this may seem silly but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals got cancelled and that is a bummer because I know for so many of us—I know for me my high school musical was a lifesaver," she shared in a social media video. "So if you would like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it."