The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Mom Barb Just Addressed Those Family Rift Rumors

The Weber family is putting on a united front after Monday night's contentious Bachelor finale.

Fans at home saw as Peter Weberand his mom, the undeniably divisive Barb Weber, clashed over a future with Madison Prewett. Just a few days later Peter would announce he and Madison were officially over (before things could even really begin outside the Bachelor world), and it's safe to say there's no love lost between the 23-year-old and her potential mother-in-law.

Peter took to Instagram Stories on Friday to address the rumored family feud.

"Peter Weber's relationship with mom Barb has been strained since Bachelor finale," the pilot, 28, read aloud, referencing a recent headline. "Barb, any comments on that one?"

"I love you!" Barb responded, as Peter joked, "Very strained."