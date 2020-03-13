The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Mom Barb Just Addressed Those Family Rift Rumors

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 2:25 PM

The Weber family is putting on a united front after Monday night's contentious Bachelor finale. 

Fans at home saw as Peter Weberand his mom, the undeniably divisive Barb Weber, clashed over a future with Madison Prewett. Just a few days later Peter would announce he and Madison were officially over (before things could even really begin outside the Bachelor world), and it's safe to say there's no love lost between the 23-year-old and her potential mother-in-law. 

Peter took to Instagram Stories on Friday to address the rumored family feud. 

"Peter Weber's relationship with mom Barb has been strained since Bachelor finale," the pilot, 28, read aloud, referencing a recent headline. "Barb, any comments on that one?"

"I love you!" Barb responded, as Peter joked, "Very strained." 

The Bachelor Season 24 Finale: OMG Moments

In last night's post announcing their split, Peter said he and Madison shared "a lot of honest conversations" before coming to a mutual agreement. 

"I will always love and respect him," Madison also shared online. "I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

Peter Weber, Barb Weber, Barbra Weber

Pete, who still lives with his parents in their Los Angeles-area home, initially defended Madison after Barb described her as disrespectful and cast doubt on the likelihood they'd last. 

"I am telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough," he told his mom on After the Final Rose. Madison then pleaded, "...I don't feel like it's right to sit here and rehash all the things in the past. Honestly, this is about me and Peter, our journey, just he and I should be talking about it."

Despite the whirlwind breakup, it appears all's well that ends well between Peter and Madison. While he's spending time with his family, she's hanging out with Selena Gomez.

Funny how life works out, right? 

