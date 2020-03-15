Egg-Cellent Easter Décor to Get Your Home Hoppin'

by Carolin Lehmann | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 4:00 AM

E-Comm: Egg-Cellent Easter Decor to Get Your Home Hoppin'

Decorating for Easter does not have to mean giving your home a cheesy make-over. We've found some cute modern decorations that will get your home hoppin' in time for April 12 while still fitting in with your existing décor scheme.

Below, shop the egg-cellent Easter decorations that we're eyeing such as egg cups and doormats from Target, H&M, and more. Your celebration will be extra festive with these additions.

Threshold Decorative Foam Easter Egg Garland

String this earth-tone foam-egg garland in your kitchen, or wherever festivities are taking place. It's celebratory without being cheesy. 

$10 Target
Wood Nesting Easter Bunnies

These nesting Easter bunnies with cute felt ears are fun for kids and adults alike to play with. Plus, they double as a décor-accent when placed on a shelf. 

$20 Terrain
Ceramic Egg Cup

Easter is the perfect time to invest in some egg cups, and especially this adorable hare version. Kids will be especially delighted to eat their hard-boiled eggs out of one of these.

$10 H&M
Kate and Laurel Sylvie Female Baby Bunny Rabbit Animal Print Portrait

We love the trend of hanging baby animal portraits in nurseries, and this bunny framed canvas is no exception. It's festive for Easter, but can be left up in a baby's room year-round. 

$50 Walmart
Threshold Decorative Ceramic Bunny Figurine

Adding a bunny figurine to a shelf or coffee table is an effortless way to decorate for the holiday. This sweet white one won't clash with any of your other décor. 

$15 Target
Scented Candle in Holder

If this isn't the perfect candle to burn on Easter, we don't know what is. It has a spring garden scent, and of course a festive ceramic rabbit lid. 

$15 H&M
Black and White Sketch Bunny Pitcher

How sweet is the sketched bunny with a flower necklace on this pitcher? This vessel is perfect for serving up beverages on Easter. 

$20
$14 Pier 1
Ceramic Jam Jar

We can't get over the hare holding this ceramic jam jar's coordinating wooden spoon. So cute! It's a must-have for Easter breakfast.

$18 H&M
Threshold Stoneware Egg Serving Platter

Easter is the perfect time to serve some deviled eggs, but first you'll need a platter. This one from Target has a sweet spring floral design and studded border.

$10 Target
Printed Tea Towel

Switch out your kitchen towel for a more festive version. This cotton one features a variety of bird eggs especially for Easter.

$7 H&M
Bunny Doormat

It's the details that count. A festive doormat will be the first things your guests see. This floral bunny option brings spring cheer to your doorstep.

$42
$34 Anthropologie

In the mood for more spring shopping? Snag this rain gear and try out the puffy sleeves trend that's perfect for spring.

