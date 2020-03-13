Khloe Kardashian Shows Her Mood for 2020 With Photo of True Thompson

True Thompson truly gets it.

On Friday, the adorable toddler channeled a major 2020 mood in a sweet picture captured by her mom Khloe Kardashian. Sitting comfortable on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's luxurious couch, the 23-month-old fashionista can be seen wearing a pair of circular sunglasses, which appear to have fallen off during her photoshoot.

"How I feel about 2020," Khloe captioned the picture. Proving that she's just as stylish as her famous mama, True paired her sunnies with a ruffled floral dress, pink patent Dr. Martens booties, high socks and a gold chain necklace.

Khloe and True aren't the only stars that are over 2020. On Thursday, LeBron James tweeted that we should "cancel" 2020 after news broke that the NBA canceled that night's game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder over coronavirus concerns. "Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc," he wrote. "What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it's been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe."