Mindy Kaling Sends Sweet Message to Taylor Swift After Watching Miss Americana

Mindy Kaling was enchanted by Taylor Swift's new documentary.

After sitting down to watch the superstar singer's new Netflix doc, Miss Americana, the Office alum took to Twitter to give her fans a delightful review. In her Twitter message, Kaling calls Swift's doc a "must see."

"I absolutely loved #MissAmericana, the @taylorswift13 documentary," Kaling told her followers. "I loved her music but now I love her (that's weird to say about someone I've never met)."

"If you make your own art, if you've ever been underestimated, if you love and worry about your mom, it's a must see!" Kaling, who lost her mother in 2012, added.

In Swift's deeply personal documentary, she offers a glimpse into her life as she tries to navigate fame, family life, and finding her political voice. The doc also touches on the health of Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, which Kaling referenced in her tweet. It was revealed in January that Swift's mom, who has been battling cancer, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.