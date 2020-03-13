Tyler Cameron Recalls His Mom's "Final Gift Here on This Earth" in Family Footage

Tyler Cameron is turning his pain into purpose.

Close to two weeks after the death of his mother Andrea Cameron, the Bachelor Nation star is sharing the final moments with his beloved family member while also bringing awareness to an important cause.

"What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life," Tyler shared on Instagram with video from Jupiter Medical Center. "We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times."

He continued, "I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with y'all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that's what my momma would have wanted."