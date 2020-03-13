Patrick Schwarzenegger's Grocery Store Visit Will Inspire Small Acts of Kindness Amid Coronavirus

The search for toilet paper doesn't have to be an unpleasant experience.

As Coronavirus concerns continue to spread throughout the country, many Americans are visiting their local grocery stores and big box retailers hoping to buy necessities like water, toiletries, frozen items and more.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is no different as he documented his third grocery store visit on Instagram Friday morning. But while searching for items on his list at the local Ralph's supermarket, the actor had a message that may just inspire some good.

"This girl strolls by with her cart and she goes, ‘Are you looking for toilet paper?' I go, ‘Yah, I actually am.' She goes, ‘I just grabbed the last two a few minutes ago. Would you like one of mine? I'd rather you have one and I get one than you have nothing,'" he recalled. "I stood there after and felt, ‘Wow. That was a real feel good moment that this girl was willing to do that and wanting to do that.'"

The small but memorable moment caused Patrick to share a video message with his 1 million Instagram followers that will resonate with many.

"It just got me thinking of little acts of kindness and how in such a weird time like right now, how us as Americans and us as a nation, as neighbors, as humans, can really come together to help one another," he shared. "We really find ways to help each other."

Patrick continued, "I have friends that have been sent home from work. I know that there are a lot of hard working Americans that don't even know if they will have work in the next few weeks and months. It's a weird time for everybody so we really don't know what people are going through and that's the message here."

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's son advised his followers to reach out to a friend, family member or neighbor and check to see how they are doing.

And for those wondering, Patrick graciously allowed the shopper to keep both of the toilet paper finds.

"Ask if you can do anything for them because we don't really know what people are going through," he shared. "We're all in this together."

