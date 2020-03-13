Ciara Gives a Tour of Her Kids' Adorable Rooms Ahead of Baby No. 3

Looking for some inspiration for your "kid's room" Pinterest board? Ciara is here to help.

The 34-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her third child, shared on her Instagram page on Thursday photos of the rooms of her 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn and her and husband Russell Wilson's 2-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. They were designed by the J&J Design Group.

The boy's room is particularly striking; Future's bed resembles a blue jeep and rests near a toy gas pump. Murals of Superman, Spider-Man and the Hulk adorn the white walls, one of which is also covered by an entire cityscape. Future's name is spelled out in multicolored neon lights.

Sienna sleeps in a more typical nursery, complete with a walnut-colored wooden crib and matching dresser-diaper changing table combo, a white swivel glider and matching shag ottoman and rug. The room contains a small chandelier and recessed lighting, plus a lit-up sign bearing the child's name and a display of six framed illustrations of animals.