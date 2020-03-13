Designer Brandon Maxwell Shares His Thoughts on BFF Lady Gaga's New Boyfriend

Brandon Maxwell loves seeing his friend Lady Gaga in love.

On Thursday, the fashion designer weighed in on the "Stupid Love" singer's budding romance with Michael Polansky during his visit to Watch What Happens Live.

"If any of my friends are happy, I'm happy for them," he told host Andy Cohen. "I, like, in general, don't talk about my friend's relationships. I'm always happy to see everybody in love and she is livin' life."

Gaga and Michael sparked dating rumors over the holidays, when the A Star Is Born actress was spotted kissing a mystery man at a New Year's Eve celebration. Further fueling speculation, the CEO joined in Miami ahead of her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show and packed on the PDA as they soaked up the sun together. Then, Gaga made their relationship Instagram official with a photograph of the two from their trip, where they appeared to be very much a couple.