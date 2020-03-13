Designer Brandon Maxwell Shares His Thoughts on BFF Lady Gaga's New Boyfriend

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 6:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Brandon Maxwell loves seeing his friend Lady Gaga in love.

On Thursday, the fashion designer weighed in on the "Stupid Love" singer's budding romance with Michael Polansky during his visit to Watch What Happens Live

"If any of my friends are happy, I'm happy for them," he told host Andy Cohen. "I, like, in general, don't talk about my friend's relationships. I'm always happy to see everybody in love and she is livin' life."

Gaga and Michael sparked dating rumors over the holidays, when the A Star Is Born actress was spotted kissing a mystery man at a New Year's Eve celebration. Further fueling speculation, the CEO joined in Miami ahead of her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show and packed on the PDA as they soaked up the sun together. Then, Gaga made their relationship Instagram official with a photograph of the two from their trip, where they appeared to be very much a couple.

Photos

Lady Gaga's Romantic History

"She's really into him!" a source shared with E! News, noting that Gaga and Michael "are opposites of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her." According to the insider, the "Shallow" singer isn't the only one catching feelings. The source added, "He definitely cares a lot about Gaga."

Referencing her new single "Stupid Love," Gaga proved that their romance is going strong with a selfie she posted in March. She captioned the adorable pic, "I've got a STUPID love."

While sitting down with Andy, Brandon also reminisced about working to create her iconic 2019 Met Gala look. For the memorable ensemble, the Grammy winner put on a show as she made her way up the MET stairs, successfully pulling off four costume changes as she approached the entrance.

Curious to know how the duo came up with the concept, Andy asked the designer about it in a rapid-fire round of "Do Tell, Brandon Maxwell!"

Brandon Maxwell, Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky

YouTube, Instagram

Brandon simply answered, "We were sitting in the pool together on vacation, decided to go together."

During the game, Brandon also admitted to getting starstruck while meeting Céline Dion. "I literally…" he said, getting flustered over the moment. As for what he wished he would have said to the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, Brandon said, "Like, just the basics, like: ‘Hello. My name is…Thank you. Lovely to see you.' I just went [blank]."

Watch Brandon spill the tea on his favorite celebrity encounters in the video above!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Family Karma, Season 1 Episode 2, Vishal Parvani, Richa, Zoo Date

Would Family Karma's Vishal & Richa End Their Engagement Over Their Parents?

Today, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie

Today Launches Virtual Shout-Outs for Those Impacted by Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Rita Wilson Says the Only "Corona" She Wants Is the One You Drink

Mandy Moore, Tonight Show, Candy

How Mandy Moore Really Feels About Her Iconic "Candy" Era

Felicity Huffman

How Felicity Huffman Is Rebuilding Her Life After Prison

Arielle Kebbel, Lincoln Rhyme

From SVU to Lincoln Rhyme, Arielle Kebbel's Full Circle TV Journey

Niall Horan, Carpool Karaoke

Niall Horan Plays With One Direction’s Craziest Fan Memorabilia During His Epic Carpool Karaoke

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Couples , Watch What Happens Live , Andy Cohen , Met Gala , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.