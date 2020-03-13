Today Launches Virtual Shout-Outs for Those Impacted by Coronavirus

Today is helping fans send a little love to those impacted by the coronavirus.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin announced a new initiative called "#WithYouToday on Friday's episode of the morning show.

"Maybe you have a friend or a relative who is sick or self-quarantined and you can't travel—you want to go to a birthday party or a wedding. Well, we want to help you get a message out," Kotb explained. "So, send us your pictures, send us your videos, maybe a little bit about that person and let us give the shout-out. We'd love to do that."

The 55-year-old anchor, who helped come up with the idea, then explained that participants should also include the hashtag #WithYouToday "because we are with you."

Earlier this week, NBC News announced the decision to suspend live audiences for Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna & Friends.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," a statement from the company said. "As a precautionary measure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, we have decided to suspend live audiences for Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna & Friends. Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Out shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates."