Rita Wilson Says the Only "Corona" She Wants Is the One You Drink

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 6:16 AM

While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson remain quarantined with coronavirus, they're finding some humor in the sticky situation. 

On Wednesday, the beloved Hollywood couple confirmed publicly they both tested positive with coronavirus. "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," the Oscar winner wrote in an Instagram post. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next?" he continued. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

 

Photos

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Cutest Moments

The star couple kept their word about updating the world when they returned to Instagram the following day, writing, "Ello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

As the actor heartwarmingly signed off, "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

His wife of more than 30 years kept things light while tweeting on Friday, telling fans, "From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it."

The star also kept busy making a quarantine playlist for all those currently self-isolating. 

"Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps?" she tweeted. "Can you send some song ideas that I can add? Also, what should we call it? Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine. U think of stuff like this."

The final title? "And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen." So, what were some of the chosen tracks? Eric Carmen's "All By Myself" for one. 

