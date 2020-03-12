The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Announce They're Going Their Separate Ways

That was fast!

Just a few days after reuniting live on stage at the finale of The Bachelor and facing the harsh opinions of Peter's mother (and all of Bachelor Nation), Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have announced that they do not plan to date each other after all.

In a lengthy post, Peter first acknowledged how great his group of women was and thanked Madison for her "patience and unconditional love."

"Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further," he then wrote. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Madison also posted, explaining that she believes she and Peter were meant to cross paths no matter what.