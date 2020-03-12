Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share a Hopeful Update From Coronavirus Isolation

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are staying positive as they continue receiving treatment for the coronavirus. 

One day after revealing they had tested positive for COVID-19, the A-list couple returned to Instagram with a hopeful health update. (And let's be honest, we could all use a bit of hope nowadays!) 

"Hello folks," Tom captioned their cheerful selfie. "@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness."

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he concluded, referencing his iconic line from A League Of Their Own

Rita also gave thanks, writing, "So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us."

Prior to getting tested for COVID-19, Tom said he and Rita experienced a myriad of symptoms that included body aches, chills and slight fevers. The pair were in Australia working on separate projects, where they will remain for the time being. 

Tom's son, actor Colin Hanks, said in a statement shared Thursday that he is "confident" about their prognosis.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," Colin shared. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

To learn more about how the coronavirus is impacting Hollywood and entertainment, check out our gallery here

