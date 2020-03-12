Amanda Seyfried Shares Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Husband Thomas Sadoski

Love is in the air for Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski!

The celeb couple celebrates their third wedding anniversary today, and the Mamma Mia! star couldn't help but commemorate the milestone with a heartwarming Instagram post.

"Happy 3, Tommy," Amanda captioned a snapshot of the duo embracing with a kiss. "Goat wrangling is far easier and way more fun when we do it together."

Amanda and Thomas' love story began back in 2015 when they met while working on an off-Broadway production. They'd go on to secretly elope in 2017 and welcome their first child together, a daughter, all in the same month!

"We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," Sadoski gushed on The Late Show With James Corden. "We had a great day. It was perfect."