12 Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month

by Carly Milne | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 4:30 AM
Our love of all things Madewell is well known, but can you blame us? They make some seriously cute stuff that tends to transcend the seasons and trends.
But seeing as it's nearly spring, and new stuff is coming out all the time, we wanted to highlight the latest Madewell offerings that are tickling our fancies. From shoes to accessories to warm weather finds to their signature denim, we're pretty sure you can't miss with anything you buy from Madewell. Which means you should get ready to overstuff your closet with fashionable finds.
These are the pieces we're obsessing over this month. Shop 'em below!
With sweet stripes and an airy linen blend, this cute wrap skirt in a chic midi length is the ideal go anywhere, do anything piece. It features easy pull-on styling, with two buttons at the waist to add a little something extra.
This is the kind of dress you want to make a statement in. Bold in red and accented with an allover floral pattern, it's a little bit retro, a little bit romantic, and totally on trend.
Don't skimp on your accessories! In fact, make it easy to accent your outfit with this trio of necklaces featuring a herringbone chain, a sun coin charm, and colorful stone beads. You could wear them separately, but why split 'em up when they look so perfect together?
It's like your boyfriend's jean jacket, but better! With a boxy fit and cropped to sit at the hip, this jacket has a touch of that vintage faded feel with all the upscale style of today's trends. And it's made of 100% cotton, supporting Madewell's Do Well partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally.
How can you say no to a classic Henley? This one is made of cotton jersey, comes in five colors, has a relaxed fit, and is basically the ideal must-have basic tee.
Hit three major trends in one! First, there's the jumpsuit trend. Then, there's the wide-leg trend. Lastly, gingham! Made of a breezy cotton/Lenzing Ecovero viscose/linen blend, this one's a keeper for spring, and beyond. Pair it with cute sandals, or some heels if you're feeling saucy.
Stash your stuff in style with this fashion-forward take on a classic straw bag, except this one has some sassy stripes with a rainbow of colors. Sure, it's great for the beach, but you could also use it for weekend wandering... or just about anything, really.
The wide-leg trend gets an upgrade for spring in this pair of cropped pants in white with a sharp blue pinstripe. Not only are they the ultimate butt-flattering pants, but the button-fly makes 'em ideal for low-maintenance dressing.
Denim jumpsuits are all the rage, and this one comes in at the front of the pack. But fret not: this one's not made of stiff and unforgiving denim. It's actually super soft and lightweight, with workwear-inspired style and six functional pockets. Plus, you can wear it with or without an accompanying tie belt.
The weather may be getting warmer, but you should still be prepared for chilly nights with a cute cardi. This one's cropped and boxy, made of a breathable nylon/cotton blend. So basically, it's ideal.
This chunky flat sandal is the new Must Have Footwear of the season. With a nice thick sole with foot-friendly padding and asymmetrical printed calf-hair straps to suit your style, these were made to be worn, loved, and worked into every part of your wardrobe.
We couldn't let a Madewell obsession post without mentioning their amazing jeans! These have that perfect worn-in look with a vintage wash, raw hem and strategically thrashed knees. They even have a little bit of stretch for added comfort.
Here's a couple other things you shouldn't miss: stylish rain gear to get you through wet weather and some on-trend puffy sleeves!
