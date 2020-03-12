Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Skips London Trip Over Coronavirus Fears

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to put their son first.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed their final official royal engagements this week in London, some watchers wondered where baby Archie Harrison was for some of the events.

As it turns out, ongoing concerns about the Coronavirus made the royal couple pause on having their only child travel alongside them.

A reporter from The Telegraph confirmed the news after being invited to Buckingham Palace to observe Meghan's meeting with 23 young students and academics who had won scholarships from the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

"There were conversations about cancer care in Rwanda, climate research projects in India, and yes, how to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the globe," The Telegraph reported.

Following Monday's Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan flew back to Canada to be back with their 10-month-old son. The couple also managed to stay close by FaceTiming with him every day, according to People.

Photos

All of Meghan Markle's Final Royal Outfits

"He's doing great," a source shared with the publication. "He's grabbing onto things and picking himself up. He's starting to have moment, which is really exciting."

Starting on March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan will officially transition out of their royal duties.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the pair's previous joint statement read in part. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shed more insight into the couple's transition out of royal duties.

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," the statement read.

