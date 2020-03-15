The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

Have you ever loved a movie or TV character so much you decided to get your hair cut just like them? Well, you're just like Selena Gomez then.

This week, the 27-year-old star debuted her latest hair change on Instagram, with her hairstylist revealing the iconic pop culture character it was inspired by. Hint: she was played by one of Gomez's heroes-turned-friend.

But the "Look At Her Now" singer wasn't the only celeb to undergo a surprising transformation this week, with Brad Pitt's next project shocking us and one of the new Bachelorette contestants getting an upgrade from "friend of" to major franchise player.

Plus, an actor revealed he now has his pilot license, which was paid for by none other than Tom Cruise. Coolest. Gift. Ever.

Oh, and did we mention one of film's most iconic franchises ever just lost their lead, who revealed they are officially done playing the beloved character?