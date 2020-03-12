Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah Set the Record Straight on Those Breakup Rumors

Don't believe everything you read folks!

Earlier this week, pop culture fans started wondering where things stand with American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah.

What's the cause for concern? In screengrabs captured by The Shade Room, Dana posted a cryptic message on social media suggesting possible relationship struggles.

"You can't force someone to stay married to you," the tweet read. "Especially after you made them look like a fool publicly twice. God ain't in that." Hmmmm!

But before you speculate too much, the couple attempted to clear the air on social media and make it clear that everything is a-okay.

"Trust me when I say this. If me and my wife were having issues... NONE OF YALL WOULD KNOW. Lol," Dana shared on Twitter. He also posted on Instagram with the caption, "The internet is a wild place." In addition, Jordin appeared to put on a united front when she shared a picture with her husband and their growing baby boy.