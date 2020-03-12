Jordyn Woods Reacts to Backlash for Wearing an Abaya on Middle East Trip

Jordyn Woods says she meant no disrespect to the Muslim community by wearing a traditional garment while on vacation in the middle east.

The 22-year-old's time in the U.A.E. is well documented on her Instagram, but a recent visit to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Mosque (and the many selfies she snapped during it) has led to some criticism from her followers.

In response to one commenter's claim that Jordyn and her family "mocked" the religion of Islam, she wrote, "I'm sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the mosque you have to wear an abaya... In no world would I try to mock another person nor culture."

She also captioned a separate post, "For those of you that don't know in order to enter the mosque you must wear an abaya. It was such an amazing experience getting to see the beauty of another culture."