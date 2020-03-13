We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're in spring cleaning mode! But not the way you might think... rather, we're overhauling our beauty cabinet to be more clean and green!

But in keeping with the spring cleaning trend, a lot of what we're obsessed with this month falls into that clean category of self-care. There's body washes and scrubs, deodorants and hair wash bundles, gentle face exfoliators and more. Don't worry, though: we didn't leave makeup out of the mix!

Shop below to get the clean beauty products we're obsessed with this month, and join us in your own version of spring cleaning!