Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy the Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow

Talk about the ultimate girls' trip!

On Thursday, Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev were BFF goals once again during their recent getaway, where the stars brought their friendship to the mountains for a fun-filled skiing trip.

Excited to hit the slopes with one another, the Dancing With the Stars alum and the Vampires Diaries star took to social media to document every aspect of their trip—starting with their ski attire. "Snow bunnies," Nina captioned a picture of herself and her bestie all suited up. Adding a little flare to the picturesque snowy mountains, she donned a vibrant multicolored ski suit. For her part, Julianne sported an equally eye-catching yellow outfit.

For their second day on the mountain, the longtime pals appeared to have had an outfit swap and it was the Rock of Ages star that was rocking the rainbow suit. "Trying to be incognito on the mountain today," Julianne wrote on Instagram, poking fun at her head-turning ensemble. Not quite as bold as the day before, Nina rocked a pair of white snow pants that featured a red star print.