Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Sets the Record Straight on Peter Weber Romance Rumors

What's really going on between Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan?

That's the question that all of Bachelor Nation is wondering, and E! News has your answer from the Chicago lawyer herself.

Despite being sent home earlier in the season, speculation about Kelley's relationship with Peter continued on into the Bachelor finale this week. Adding fuel to the fire, Kelley was in attendance during Tuesday's After the Final Rose taping, raising eyebrows. Though Peter professed his love for runner-up Madison Prewett on Tuesday night's episode, many fans believe that there's something going on between Kelley and Peter. For starters, Kelley, who actually met Peter before the season began filming and was an early frontrunner, was MIA during the taping of the Women Tell All episode.

Plus, it was just this week that Peter's mom declared Kelley her "fave." So, what does Kelley think of all the romance speculation?

"I have heard that. I heard that I'm pregnant and I also heard that I'm with Peter right now," Kelley told E! News exclusively at the launch party for Chris Harrison and Seagram's Tropical Escapes Rosé. "I'm not with Peter."

She later assured us, "I promise I'm not dating Peter. I'm not dating Peter."