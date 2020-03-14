How Ansel Elgort and High School Sweetheart Violetta Komyshan Continue to Go the Distance

Which, not cool, trolls. But it's also easy to see why people are so devoted to Elgort and his longtime gal.

Turning just 26 today, the actor has nonetheless been courting the ballerina for nearly all of his life—starting from the moment he spied her in the halls of their high school, New York City's Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, best known for inspiring the 1980 classic, Fame.

During her freshman year, "I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block," the 24-year-old shared with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I didn't even know he went to my school—I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, 'Oh my God, that guy's so hot,' and she's like, 'Oh, that's Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia."

By the next day, he was waiting for her after classes "and told our friend to introduce us," she shared, sparking a yearlong friendship that turned into romance, Elgort playing the part of the besotted suitor. "He posted this cute photo of me," she told the outlet, "and said, 'I've been obsessed with her since high school.'"