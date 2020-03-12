Kris Jenner Reveals the Priceless Social Media Advice She Gave Her Kids

Nobody knows the power of social media more than Kris Jenner's family.

Whether sharing big personal news or promoting their wide variety of businesses, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her crew have a platform to interact with millions of fans daily.

But when first starting out on reality TV, Kris is the first to admit that things were totally different online. As a result, she's learned some valuable lessons on how to handle the ups and downs of social media.

"I think this is a different time and a different generation and a different age that we live in that suddenly the whole world is opened up to social media. When I think back at it, when we first started doing our show and really being that transparent, there was barely Twitter," Kris explained on the latest podcast episode of InCharge with DVF. "Nowadays, there's also a bigger audience but there's more criticism. So I think you just have to learn to live as honestly as you can but keep your eye on the road."