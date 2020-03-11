NBA Suspends Its Season After a Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fans can say goodbye to March Madness... and the rest of basketball season, for that matter.

On Wednesday evening, the NBA announced that it would suspend its 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19," a statement read from the league, which was shared with E! News. "The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena."

"At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena," the statement continued. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice."

Right now, the NBA said it plans to use "this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

At this time, the league hasn't revealed the identity of the player who tested positive for coronavirus.