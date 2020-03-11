NBA Suspends Its Season After a Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 7:13 PM
Fans can say goodbye to March Madness... and the rest of basketball season, for that matter.
On Wednesday evening, the NBA announced that it would suspend its 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.
"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19," a statement read from the league, which was shared with E! News. "The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena."
"At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena," the statement continued. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice."
Right now, the NBA said it plans to use "this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."
At this time, the league hasn't revealed the identity of the player who tested positive for coronavirus.
In light of this news, many are speculating that other sporting leagues will follow in the NBA's footsteps. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
The sports world isn't the only arena affected by coronavirus. As of late, many Hollywood and entertainment projects have been impacted by the outbreak.
Earlier today it was revealed that Riverdale and Survivor had shut down production. The Kids' Choice Awards announced it would be postponing its event, while the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards canceled its ceremony completely.
Moreover, many morning shows have refrained from having a live in-studio audience. The Wendy Williams Show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Today Show and many others have implemented that policy.
To stay up-to-date on how the coronavirus is impacting the entertainment and celebrity world, you can read all about it, here!
