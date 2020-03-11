Meghan Markle's Royal Farewell Tour Comes to an ''Emotional'' End at Private Event

It's the end of an era.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one step closer to living a more private life. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for their final engagements as senior members of the royal family.

Fans of the couple will remember they announced shocking news in January about their future—they stated they would be taking a step back from their royal duties.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the pair's joint statement read at the time. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Fast forward to March 9, and the dynamic duo bid a touching farewell.

According to Harper's Bazaar, whom attended Meghan's final engagement at Buckingham Palace, said she gave an emotional goodbye to her guests, which included the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), Commonwealth Scholars, Chevening Scholars and an ACU Blue Charter Fellow from 11 Commonwealth countries.