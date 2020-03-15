Ranking the 25 Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

Who doesn't love a great Real Housewives cast trip?

They've become a staple of the franchise, occurring at least once per season per city, if not more--and for good reason. When else are you going to have the opportunity to ensure every cast member is in the same place at the same time? Add in the fact that the destinations are usually picturesque foreign cities where the ladies have no one else to spend time with by their cast mates and you've got the perfect recipe for maximum drama.

Over on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies' trip to Greece got underway last week when the group arrived in Athens. While their first night was light on the drama, we know that things are about to kick into hyperdrive as tensions between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore that have been simmering all season long finally boil over. In the preview of Sunday, March 15's episode, we even see NeNe spit in Kenya's face! So, you know this one's gonna be a doozy.