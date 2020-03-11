2020 GLAAD Media Awards Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards will not go on as planned, the organization announced Wednesday.

Originally set for March 19 in New York City, the annual ceremony's cancellation comes amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Communications Officer and an Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards Rich Ferraro said in a statement in part, "The team at GLAAD has been in communication with the City of New York and is following the latest recommendations from Governor Cuomo. We were planning to unveil a historic get-out-the-vote campaign at the event because everything is at stake for LGBTQ Americans this election year, and are hopeful that the program and GLAAD's ongoing work to fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination will continue to be supported and funded. Since the event is canceled, our advocacy work will experience a loss of funding and we encourage community members and allies to consider becoming a GLAAD member to ensure this work continues."

Late-night TV star Lilly Singh had signed on to host. Ryan Murphy and Judith Light were set to receive the Vito Russo Award and Excellence in Media Award, respectively. GLAAD gave thanks to those individuals in their statement, as well as performers Adam Lambert and Ben Platt, saying, "...we will ensure their game-changing work is rightfully recognized at another time."