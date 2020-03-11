Fashion Week Attendee Speaks Out After Coronavirus Diagnosis

One Fashion Week attendee is speaking out after being diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

As health concerns continue to spread throughout much of the world, socialite Nga Nguyen has decided to share her personal health journey.

After being a guest at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week and the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week, Nga went to the doctor's office for a routine visit when she coughed. The 27-year-old was tested for the Coronovirus and the next day was told she was positive.

"I was really confused at first," she told the New York Times. "You think, how and when did it happen?"

Nga continued, "People said I flew home, that I already knew when I was at the shows—neither of which is true—that I am spoiled, that because I showed my cleavage in one picture, that's why the virus was attracted to me, that it's time for greedy fashion people to stop and think."