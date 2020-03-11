Rosie O'Donnell Throws Shade at Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return to The View

Rosie O'Donnell is taking some time to throw some shade.

On Wednesday morning, Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to The View to serve as a guest co-host.

Joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain, the talk-show host discussed a variety of topics including the Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein's sentencing, politics and other "Hot Topics."

But after the show aired on the East Coast, Rosie couldn't help but react to the headlines surrounding Elisabeth's return.

"Oh dear god - not again - enough with her," Rosie shared on Twitter after spotting an article about the show. When one follower questioned why they would bring Elisabeth back, Rosie simply replied, "no idea."

While Elisabeth has yet to address the social media comments, the Point of View author appeared grateful to have the opportunity to appear on the show. In addition to bringing awareness to Nashville's rebuilding efforts following a deadly tornado, the former Fox News host also supported The Positivity Project.

Fans of The View are aware that Elisabeth and Rosie have had a rocky relationship both during and after working on The View together.

Most recently, Rosie claimed in Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View that there "was a little bit of a crush" on her co-worker.

Elisabeth would later respond to her former co-host's "reckless" and "untrue" claims during an appearance on the show.

"That person happened to be me," she continued. "But if you replace what Rosie said and you take her name out and you put in Ruben or Robert, then we would be in a situation where you would see the objectification of a woman in the workplace. And that's disturbing because where we may be really against that when it comes from a man to a woman, you don't get a pass because you're a lesbian objectifying a woman in the workplace. You just don't."

The View airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online.

