Survivor Delays Production of Season 41 and 42 Due to Coronavirus

Survivor's next set of castaways will have to wait a bit longer for their marooning.

Season 41 of the CBS reality competition show was set to start filming in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji on March 24, but the show is pressing pause for a couple of months due to concerns over coronavirus.

"Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji. Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19th. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority."

Season 41 is currently set to premiere in September, while season 42 would have begun filming in May for a premiere in February. (The current season was filmed beginning in May 2019.)

Jeff Probst announced the news in a letter to the crew, noting that they intend to still shoot both season 41 and 42.

"Hey Survivor crew, Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date for Survivor season 41," the letter began.