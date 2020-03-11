Inside Joe Jonas and Pregnant Sophie Turner's Romantic Cabo Getaway

Pregnant star Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are getting away from it all for a while.

Amid the increased media attention and ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the couple recently jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a tropical vacay.

"They are staying with a group of friends. They had a fun weekend relaxing and hanging out at a beach club," a source told E! News. "On Saturday, the guys played golf and the girls hung out by the pool. Sophie stayed covered up with a towel around her waist for most of the day. She wore an oversized sweatshirt when she dried off. When the guys finished golfing, they came back and all spent time around the pool. They went down to the beach and also hung out on the lawn where they played Jenga with big blocks."

"Joe and Sophie sat on the same day bed and played footsie," the source said. "They got up and danced together and then kissed. They were always next to each other having fun. They went up to the bar to order drinks and Joe had his arm around Sophie's waist. It was a fun little vacation with friends and they made the most of every being outside, playing games and relaxing."