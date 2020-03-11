Peter Weber’s Mom Barbra Praises Bachelor Star Kelley Flanagan as Her "Fave"

Barbra Weber isn't holding back.

On Wednesday, Peter Weber's scene-stealing mom expressed her feelings towards The Bachelor star's romantic life once again via Instagram, where she declared Kelley Flanagan as her "fave" after voicing her disapproval of runner-up Madison Prewett.

As the hit ABC show's explosive season finale unfolded, Kelley took to social media to wish Peter, Madison and Hannah Ann Sluss luck. "What a whirlwind of a season and finale! Good luck to everyone involved," she captioned her post, where she can be seen sitting in the audience of the Women Tell All live special. Upset that she wasn't in the final two, Barb commented: "The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the World!!!You were and will always be my Fav rav."

Barb also left Kelley a comment on another post she shared from the event, writing, "We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day."