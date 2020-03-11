See the Best Celebrity "Flip the Switch" Challenges

Challenge accepted!

For those who find themselves scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or other social media platforms, chances are you've come across the "Flip the Switch" challenge.

Ordinary people play off of Drake's lyrics from his 2018 single "Nonstop" to create fun-filled videos, which include dancing, wardrobe changes and more all at the flip of a switch.

In just the past few days alone, #FlipTheSwitch has started trending thanks to must-see videos from Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

And as a matter of fact, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were #CoupleGoals when they participated in the challenge. After all, they're not a regular parent; they're a cool parent.

Fortunately, it's not too late to participate in the innocent fun that doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. We compiled some of our favorite transformations from the past few days from actors, talk-show hosts, athletes and more.